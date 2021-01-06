PBAF scholarship application period opens

MIDLAND Permian Basin Area Foundation has announced the opening of the 2021-2022 scholarship cycle. Students and counselors may view eligibility and selection criteria for more than 80 scholarships through the application platform, AcademicWorks, which can be accessed through the Permian Basin Area Foundation website, www.pbaf.org.

The application deadline is March 31.

“The foundation is looking forward to connecting Permian Basin students with local scholarship opportunities here at the Foundation,” Sherri Heiting, scholarships administrator, said in a news release. “Applicants are required to complete only one online application which will then place them in a pool of scholarships for which they may qualify. However, it will be very important to read all instructions because approximately one dozen scholarships are unique in their criteria with an outside application, a second essay or a different deadline.”

Though the foundation was unable to host its annual scholarship dinner, Permian Basin Area Foundation awarded more than $700,000 in scholarships to area students during the last academic year. The foundation anticipates awarding more than half a million dollars for the 2021-2022 academic year. These awards are made possible by numerous donors to the foundation’s scholarship funds in support of local students pursuing higher education.

To learn more about scholarships, grants, and the philanthropic work of donors partnering with Permian Basin Area Foundation, visit www.pbaf.org or call 432-617-3213.