PBAF gives $1.3 million in grants

MIDLAND Permian Basin Area Foundation has awarded $1,293,000 to nonprofit organizations serving West Texans during its delayed spring grant cycle. Last March, the PBAF grants committee and Board of Governors decided to defer the spring grant cycle until late summer and instead began funding emergency grants due to the immediate needs presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The competitive grants were awarded in early September. Grants were made to the following organizations:

>> Addy’s Hope.

>> Ballroom Marfa.

>> Communities in Schools Permian Basin.

>> Education Partnership of the Permian Basin.

>> Girl Scouts of the Desert Southwest.

>> Hillcrest School.

>> Humanities Texas.

>> Junior Achievement of Permian Basin.

>> Marathon Public Library.

>> Marfa Live Arts.

>> Martin County Convent.

>> Medical Center Health Systems Foundation.

>> Midland Charter Academy School PTO.

>> Midland Young Life.

>> Museum of the Southwest.

>> New Horizons Ranch and Center Inc.

>> Nonprofit Management Center.

>> PermiaCare.

>> Pink the Basin.

>> Prevent Blindness Texas.

>> Recording Library of West Texas.

>> Rope for Youth (Rope Youth).

>> Samaritan Counseling Center of West Texas.

>> Senior Life Midland.

>> South Plains Rural Health Services.

>> Terrell County ISD.

>> Texas Water Trade.

>> The Cody Stephens Foundation.

>> West Texas Food Bank.

As a part of those competitive grant awards, the Foundation awarded $329,000 to 11 organizations from the Dollie Ruth Neal Education Fund. The purpose of this fund is to provide education opportunities for women across West Texas, with an emphasis on empowering single mothers to become self-sufficient.

“It is unfortunate we were unable to have our usual press conference to announce these grants,” Grants Administrator Meagan Harris said in a news release. “We look forward to the day when we can gather together and celebrate these nonprofit organizations and the wonderful work they are doing in our communities.”

The current fall grant cycle is open and proceeding as scheduled. The fall application will close Oct. 1. Visit www.pbaf.org to review application requirements and to apply.