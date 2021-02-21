  • February 21, 2021

Pawn shop shifts to ammo store - Odessa American: Local News

Pawn shop shifts to ammo store

Posted: Sunday, February 21, 2021 4:30 am

By Royal McGregor rmcgregor@oaoa.com Odessa American

When the pawn shop and ammunition store opened at Windhorn Services LLC four months ago, the plan was to purchase unwanted equipment during the coronavirus.

That plan changed quickly.

Instead of focusing on items to put in the pawn shop, Justin Huckabay said ammunition sales keep foot traffic coming into the door.

“I would have never thought that it has taken off like it did,” Huckabay said. “We thought the pawn was going to be a lot better. The pandemic and the ammo shortage happened.”

The ammunition store is located at 5329 Andrews Highway.

Huckabay said there is a high demand for ammunition, but little supply. That demand increased after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

In the 30 minutes the Odessa American was at the ammunition store, there were around a dozen people that walked in.

“We are having to buy 90 percent of this third party, so we are paying a premium as well,” Huckabay said. “Just like people who are ordering it off the internet as well, we are having to pay that same premium, but are cutting out the middle man. They are able to get it here for a couple dollars more.”

Ammunition prices can fluctuate and Huckabay said if they are able to get a good deal that they will be passed on to their consumers.

Huckabay said they had two weeks back-to-back when the Sandhills Stock Show and Rodeo was in town, which was followed by the Silver Spur Gun and Blade Show.

“The rodeo did a number on us,” Huckabay said. “There was a gun (and blade) show the week following, so all of our prices went straight up after that. We definitely had to order from the internet then.”

Though they don’t have anything for sale in their pawn shop, Huckabay explained there are certain items they would accept, but it has to be worth their time. He said those items would include vintage guns, but people are holding onto those items.

“Our main focus was to do guns and equipment,” Huckabay said. “We are staying away from the everyday pawn, because there are seven other pawn stores down the street.”

Reach Royal McGregor at 432-333-7793 or by email at r​mcgregor@oaoa.com and follow him on Twitter at @SirRoyal.

