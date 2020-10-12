  • October 12, 2020

Parents charged in connection to death of 8-year-old girl - Odessa American: Local News

Posted: Monday, October 12, 2020 2:41 pm

An autopsy of an 8-year-old girl reportedly detailed she had died from dehydration after her 44-year-old father and her 34-year-old mother forced her to continuously jump on a trampoline and didn’t allow her to drink water in the West Texas heat.

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, were both charged with capital murder, a capital felony.

The Odessa Police Department responded to a medical call Aug. 29 in the 4300 block of Locust Avenue, an OPD press release stated. An 8-year-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation showed the girl had been punished, she wasn’t allowed to eat breakfast and she was required to jump on the trampoline without stopping for an extended period of time. The girl also wasn’t allowed to drink any water because she was not jumping.

A search warrant was reportedly obtained and the temperature of the trampoline was 110 degrees Fahrenheit and the ground was 150 degrees Fahrenheit.

OPD received the final autopsy on Oct. 8, which listed the manner of death as homicide and the cause of death to be dehydration, the press release stated.

OPD spokesperson Cpl. Steve LeSueur told the Odessa American on Monday afternoon that Daniel Schwarz and Ashley Schwarz were the parents of the 8-year-old girl.

Daniel Schwarz and Ashley Schwarz were each booked into the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on Monday, jail records show. Neither have bonds set as of Monday afternoon.

