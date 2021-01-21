Panther Junction begins construction on hiking trail

ALPINE The construction of a new hiking trail at Panther Junction has gotten underway, according to a press release on Thursday morning.

The press release states that the Brewster County Tourism Council and Visit Big Bend had been informed by Big Bend National Park of the hiking trail’s development.

The Lone Mountain Trail will be accessible just north of the park headquarters at Panther Junction.

The release says that the trail will circle the base of Lone Mountain and grace visitors with views of the Chisos, Dead Horse and Rosillos Mountains.

The new trail will have a length of three miles which will begin and end in Panther Junction.

According to the release, the construction of the Lone Mountain Trail will occur next year by the Big Bend National Park trail crew and volunteers.