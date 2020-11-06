The Midland Gem & Mineral Society, 602 S. Main St., Midland, has scheduled a Fall Outdoor Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

There will be geodes cut on site, chainmaille, wire-wrapped and silver jewelry, fossils, rocks and minerals, tie-dyed and macramé items, polymer clay sculpture and more.

Admission is free. Masks are required to enter the property, social distancing will be followed and hand sanitizer will be available. There will be no restrooms or building entry.

For more information, call 242-7057 or visit tinyurl.com/y3rwqpqt.