  December 5, 2020

Our Stocking needs you

Our Stocking needs you

Empty Stocking Totals

Dorris Mason …..$10,000

Gary & Linda Martin …..$100

Bruce & Sherry Shearer …..$100

Total: …..$10,200

Previous total: …..$6,252

Grand Total: …..$16,452

Goal: …..$100,000

With only 13 days to go in the 26th year of the Empty Stocking Fund our goal of $100,000 won’t be met without your help.

Funds stay in Ector County to help needy families during the annual fundraising effort by the Odessa American and The Salvation Army.

Funds go for a good holiday meal and small gifts under the tree.

Donations to the Empty Stocking Fund can help families like the children of those who are incarcerated have a happy holiday.

Donations may be mailed or delivered to the Salvation Army Community Center, 810 E. 11th St., or the Odessa American, 700 N. Grant, Suite 800. ZIP codes for both are 79761. Call the Salvation Army at 332-0738. The Empty Stocking Fund was created by the Odessa American in 1995 and has raised more than $2 million. Donate online at tinyurl.com/vh5fjdz

