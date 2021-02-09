  • February 9, 2021

ORMC won't receive any COVID-19 booster vaccines this week - Odessa American: Local News

Posted: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 1:24 pm

Odessa Regional Medical Center detailed in a press release on Tuesday afternoon that it won't receive any COVID-19 Moderna booster (second dose) vaccines this week.

This means that ORMC won't receive the Moderna second dose vaccines that are due this week. Anyone who is scheduled to receive the second dose this week will have to reschedule.

ORMC also detailed in the press release that the Texas Department of State Health Services finalized this week's allocation and ORMC was not on the list.

Reportedly, ORMC have placed an extra order of second doses to cover those missed this week, but are unsure of when those will arrive. ORMC does not control the supply from DSHS and its heavily advocating at the state level for the community.

