  • October 28, 2020

ORMC welcomes Carter - Odessa American: Local News

ORMC welcomes Carter

>> On the net: odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org

Posted: Wednesday, October 28, 2020 2:02 pm

ORMC welcomes Carter oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa Regional Medical Center, a member of Steward Health Care family, welcomes Dr. Bonnie Carter, who is board-certified in family medicine and has a special clinical interest in pediatric wellness.

Carter joins Steward Medical Group on Nov. 1 and will see patients at the Complete Care North clinic, 980 87th St. Suite D in Odessa. Appointments may be scheduled by calling the practice at 432-366-0770.

“Caring for the members of our community is a privilege, and I’m so excited to now being doing that through Steward Medical Group,” Carter said in a news release. “I look forward to helping our residents and neighbors through all their medical needs and being a resource for them and their loved ones.”

Dr. Carter completed her residency in Family Medicine at the Texas Tech Center for Family Medicine in Amarillo, Texas. She earned her medical degree at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine in Lubbock.

Posted in on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 2:02 pm. | Tags: , , ,

