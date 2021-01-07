ORMC to hold 2 virtual hiring events

Odessa Regional Medical Center, a Steward Family Hospital, will host a virtual hiring event for clinical and healthcare workers seeking new career opportunities Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.

In lieu of in-person interviews, recruiters will use video conferencing and phone interviews to meet with candidates interested in furthering their career with Steward Health Care, the largest private, healthcare system in the United States.

Candidates may apply by online and schedule a time slot for an interview here or by visiting www.odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/careers and clicking the “Virtual Job Fair” tab.

ORMC’s virtual hiring event is searching for candidates for multiple positions including:

>> Critical Care Unit registered nurse.

>> Cath Lab RN.

>> Emergency Department RN.

>> Medical surgical RN.

>> House supervisor RN.

>> And respiratory therapist.

"These are unprecedented times,” said Madison Tate, director of marketing and community relations at Odessa Regional Medical Center. “Our goal is to offer a solution that brings potential candidates directly to hiring managers in a safe but practical manner.”

For more information on the virtual hiring event, call 432-582-8705 or email tammy.smith@steward.org.