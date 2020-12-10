  • December 10, 2020

ORMC to continue free COVID tests - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

ORMC to continue free COVID tests

MCH ceases free tests, flu shots after funding runs out

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, December 10, 2020 6:16 pm

ORMC to continue free COVID tests By Federico Martinez fmartinez@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa Regional Medical Center will continue to offer free COVID-19 tests and flu shots through December. But Medical Center Health System will immediately discontinue the free services because their funding has run out, both hospitals announced in a joint news release Thursday.

Odessa City Council in November voted to give the hospitals a total of $1 million to provide free testing and flu vaccines. The program was funded from a CARES fund grant awarded to the city.

“We are so grateful that the city council provided the funds and partnered with us and Odessa Regional Medical Center to provide this valuable service to the community,” MCHS CEO Russell Tippin said during a Tuesday news conference.

MCHS Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said the hospital was able to provide a total of 3,620 COVID tests and 215 flu shots, and spent $553,430 on the effort. The hospital will continue to offer COVID-19 tests – for a fee – at their various clinics and emergency room, she said.

ORMC will continue offering the free coronavirus tests and flu shots through December, or until their supplies run out, ORMC officials said on Thursday.

ORMC will continue to host free mobile COVID-19 testing events throughout the county. The next event is scheduled for Friday at Ector County Coliseum. For more information contact ORMC at (432)582-8549.

Beginning Friday, the state is offering free drive-thru testing at Floyd Gwin Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. The tests are free to anyone over the age of 5, but those with insurance are asked to bring insurance cards. To pre-register for tests, visit www.docshealthtesting or call (267) 362-5207.

Posted in on Thursday, December 10, 2020 6:16 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
62°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: W at 6mph
Feels Like: 62°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 80°/Low 47°
Light rain early. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

friday

weather
High 67°/Low 36°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

saturday

weather
High 62°/Low 43°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]