ORMC to continue free COVID tests

Odessa Regional Medical Center will continue to offer free COVID-19 tests and flu shots through December. But Medical Center Health System will immediately discontinue the free services because their funding has run out, both hospitals announced in a joint news release Thursday.

Odessa City Council in November voted to give the hospitals a total of $1 million to provide free testing and flu vaccines. The program was funded from a CARES fund grant awarded to the city.

“We are so grateful that the city council provided the funds and partnered with us and Odessa Regional Medical Center to provide this valuable service to the community,” MCHS CEO Russell Tippin said during a Tuesday news conference.

MCHS Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said the hospital was able to provide a total of 3,620 COVID tests and 215 flu shots, and spent $553,430 on the effort. The hospital will continue to offer COVID-19 tests – for a fee – at their various clinics and emergency room, she said.

ORMC will continue offering the free coronavirus tests and flu shots through December, or until their supplies run out, ORMC officials said on Thursday.

ORMC will continue to host free mobile COVID-19 testing events throughout the county. The next event is scheduled for Friday at Ector County Coliseum. For more information contact ORMC at (432)582-8549.

Beginning Friday, the state is offering free drive-thru testing at Floyd Gwin Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Friday. The tests are free to anyone over the age of 5, but those with insurance are asked to bring insurance cards. To pre-register for tests, visit www.docshealthtesting or call (267) 362-5207.