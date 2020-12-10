ORMC speaks to stringent hospital visitation policies

The COVID-19 pandemic has required hospitals around the world to make difficult decisions about how to balance minimizing disease transmission with continuing to provide compassionate and high-quality patient care. Of these many dilemmas, developing flexible visitor policies is particularly difficult. Currently, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and many state health departments encourage limiting visitation in general but recognize the need for exceptions in special circumstances such as in maternity, pediatrics, patients with disabilities, end-of-life settings and other unique reasons on a case-by-case basis.

From an infection control perspective, there are certainly valid reasons to limit visitation. Even with screenings, any movement into and out of a hospital poses a risk of transmitting disease. Infected but asymptomatic persons are known to transmit the disease. Additionally, hospitals still treat non–COVID-19 patients who are most susceptible to severe illness should they develop COVID-19 infection. Limitations in testing capacity, personal protective equipment (PPE), and staffing made it challenging to ensure safe visitation. In many cases, it was almost impossible to mitigate the transmission risk that visitors posed. Because many hospitals did not have the capacity to test all symptomatic patients, they could not reliably limit visits to COVID-19–positive patients. Additionally, without enough PPE for healthcare workers, hospitals could not afford for visitors to use additional PPE.

On the other hand, we should not forget that visitation has significant benefits for both patients’ psychological well-being and their overall outcomes. Putting aside the emotional support that the physical presence of loved ones can offer, a large body of research indicates that allowing visitors can also meaningfully improve other important patient outcomes. Specifically, the presence of visitors is associated with less fear, reduced delirium, and even faster recovery. In many cases, family members can also help improve hospital safety surveillance and catch medical errors.

We share these concerns and try to balance them with wanting to minimize disease transmission. Even with PPE and screenings, there is still a chance that visitors unknowingly spread COVID-19 to others in the hospital. This is the reason for our strict policy on limiting visitation. We have however made exceptions for special circumstances as stated above. We have taken steps to allow visitors for such patients while minimizing the likelihood of COVID-19 disease transmission from visitors. Arriving visitors are screened and required to wear PPE. While these measures may not eliminate the risk of COVID-19 transmission from visitors, they will likely reduce it significantly when implemented properly and make possible a more humane experience for all.