ORMC receives an ‘A’ for patient safety

Odessa Regional Medical Center, a Steward family hospital, was awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing ORMC’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B”, “C’, “D” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“Our focus is safety, to fundamentally be a safe hospital,” said Dr. Rohith Saravanan, chief medical officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center. “If we or any hospital starts there, patient experience will take care of itself, quality metrics will take care of itself as will employee morale. We don’t see quality as just a clinical goal. It’s an enterprise wide priority that encompasses customer service, compliance and wellness.”

Developed under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

ORMC was the only hospital in the Permian Basin awarded an A in the fall 2020 update of grades.

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.