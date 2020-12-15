  • December 15, 2020

ORMC receives an ‘A’ for patient safety - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

ORMC receives an ‘A’ for patient safety

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

Posted: Tuesday, December 15, 2020 3:56 pm

ORMC receives an ‘A’ for patient safety Odessa American oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa Regional Medical Center, a Steward family hospital, was awarded an ‘A’ in the fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing ORMC’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and meeting the highest safety standards in the United States.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade assigns an “A,” “B”, “C’, “D” or “F” grade to all general hospitals across the country and is updated every six months. It is based on a hospital’s performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

“Our focus is safety, to fundamentally be a safe hospital,” said Dr. Rohith Saravanan, chief medical officer at Odessa Regional Medical Center. “If we or any hospital starts there, patient experience will take care of itself, quality metrics will take care of itself as will employee morale. We don’t see quality as just a clinical goal. It’s an enterprise wide priority that encompasses customer service, compliance and wellness.”

Developed under the guidance of a National Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 27 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

ORMC was the only hospital in the Permian Basin awarded an A in the fall 2020 update of grades.

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog’s other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.

Posted in on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 3:56 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
47°
Humidity: 30%
Winds: NNW at 19mph
Feels Like: 41°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 49°/Low 24°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 56°/Low 27°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 20s.

thursday

weather
High 61°/Low 38°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

friday

weather
High 66°/Low 31°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]