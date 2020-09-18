  • September 18, 2020

ORMC open for elective procedures

Posted: Friday, September 18, 2020 1:18 pm

With Gov. Greg Abbott announcing the easing of statewide restrictions on elective procedures, Odessa Regional Medical Center says this is good news for patients who had to postpone certain procedures due to these precautions.

ORMC said its clinics are open, elective procedures are ready to be scheduled, and the emergency room continues to be a safe place to treat all emergencies, a news release said. The release said the hospital is “working quickly to reschedule previously cancelled procedures.”

To ensure the safety of patients and to provide a safe and clean environment for any visit to its facilities, they are intensely focused on new cleaning protocols and personal protection procedures to keep patients safe. They have also implemented new practices to ensure that any COVID-related care is done in an isolated area away from other patients and their families.

The current no visitor policy will remain in place with the following exceptions, effective Monday. Exceptions include:

End-of-life patients:

>> There may be one visitor at a time, limited to immediate family only.

>> Other visitors must remain outside the facility until rotated in.

Pediatric patients:

>> No more than two designated visitors per hospital stay.

Laboring or post-partum patients:

>> One designated visitor/labor partner per hospital stay

>> No time limits.

Ambulatory (same day) surgery (ASU)/procedure patients:

>> One designated visitor per hospital stay.

>> The visitor must stay only in the assigned patient’s area.

>> The visitor must wait outside the facility during the procedure.

>> The visitor will be called back in once the patient is out of the procedure and back in ASU area.

>> No time limits.

Emergency Room patients:

>> One designated visitor per hospital stay.

>> The visitor must stay only in the assigned patient’s room.

>> The visitor must wait outside the facility until patient is assigned a room.

>> The visitor cannot wait in the waiting area.

>> Limitations to patients under investigation for COVID will be determined on a case-by case basis.

>> No time limits.

Other special circumstances not defined above must be reviewed on a case-by-case basis with administration/senior manager.

>> Visitors to COVID (+) patient rooms must don full PPE and stay six feet away from the patient.

