ORMC mulling hospital visitors

An Odessa Regional Medical Center official detailed during a press conference on Thursday morning that the hospital will likely start to allow some visitors next week.

Dr. Rohith Saravanan, the ORMC chief medical officer, said the visitor policy amidst the coronavirus is going to be similar to that of Medical Center Hospital.

“For consistency in the community, it makes sense for us to also consider what our visitor policy should look like,” Saravanan said. “We are still discussing it internally.

“We will probably start to open up similar to what MCH is doing maybe by next week. Hopefully, we will have our process in place that we can do it as safely as possible.”

MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Timmons said visitation in the emergency room has gone well.

“Everyone is bringing a mask with them,” Timmons said. “They are signing their release of liability forms. They are staying in the room with the patient and not wandering around.”

About an hour and half after the zoom news conference led by Medical Center Hospital, Gov. Greg Abbott announced during a news conference that business in the 19 of the 22 hospital regions in the state where coronavirus patients make up less than 15% of all hospitalizations, which includes Odessa, can open at 75% capacity on Monday. Businesses include retail stores, restaurants and office buildings.

The three regions that won’t be allowed to continue to reopen are Victoria, Laredo and Rio Grande Valley. Bars throughout the state will remain closed.

Abbott also announced that nursing homes in those 19 hospital regions, with the exception of those with COVID-19 outbreaks, will be able to have visitors beginning Sept. 24.

Abbott also explained Texas is scheduled to receive millions of rapid tests every month.

“It will help Texans know immediately if they have COVID,” Abbott said.

As of Thursday afternoon, Ector County Health Department detailed on its website that there have been 4.574 total cases of COVID-19 in the county, 3,030 cases are confirmed positive and 1,544 cases are probable positive. ECHD also reported that 3,892 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus and 590 cases are listed as active.

Ector County Commissioner Eddy Shelton said active cases at Deerings Nursing Home is 17. Deerings has had 105 total cases with 74 recovered and 14 deaths. Focused Care at Odessa has seven active cases with 32 total cases, 19 recovered and six deaths. Buena Vida has 16 active cases with total cases 103, recovered 73 and 14 deaths. Madison Medical Resort has three active cases, total cases is 15 and recovered at 12. The Parks Senior Living has two active cases and total cases at seven. Courtyard Assisted Living has zero active cases, but had a total of eight cases with one death.

Medical Center Hospital detailed in a press release that out of 1,459 positive cases, 27 are in the hospital, nine patients are reportedly in the critical care unit and four of those patients are on ventilators. Those patients include two from Focused Care at Odessa, two from Winkler County Hospital, one from Deerings Nursing Home, one from Buena Vida, one from Alpine, two from Andrews, one from Crane, one from Big Bend Regional and one from Rankin County Hospital.

ORMC President Stacey Brown said that out of 3,176 tests, 446 have been positive, 2730 negative and zero are pending. Brown said there are eight patients in house, all of them are in the ICU and three are on ventilators.