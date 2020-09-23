ORMC Job Fair

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., has scheduled a job fair from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Applicants are asked to bring their resumes. Recruiters will be onsite.
The curbside job fair will take place at the ORMC main entrance, corner of Fifth Street and Adams Avenue.
Multiple positions are available.
To view all job openings, visit odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/careers.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y2xj6b3v.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.