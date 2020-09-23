  • September 23, 2020

ORMC Job Fair

ORMC Job Fair

Posted: Wednesday, September 23, 2020 1:00 am

Odessa Regional Medical Center, 520 E. Sixth St., has scheduled a job fair from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Applicants are asked to bring their resumes. Recruiters will be onsite.

The curbside job fair will take place at the ORMC main entrance, corner of Fifth Street and Adams Avenue.

Multiple positions are available.

To view all job openings, visit odessaregionalmedicalcenter.org/careers.

For more information, visit tinyurl.com/y2xj6b3v.

