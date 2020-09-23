ORMC holds renovation ceremony

Around 35 people visited Odessa Regional Medical Center’s West Campus on Wednesday afternoon for a ceremony celebrating upcoming renovations.

The $14 million renovation for ORMC’s Women’s Center will include updates to the West Campus lobby, common areas, operating rooms for women’s Services, Obstetrics Emergency Department and other patient areas.

ORMC President and CEO Stacey Brown said that she’s been excited about this project for a while because it’s something that the hospital needs the most.

“We’ve been working on it for so long so it’s really exciting to finally see it come to fruition,” she said.

Brown said that there will be a lot of common area space that will be relaxing for families either waiting or coming to visit their loved ones and that OB-GYN’s will have a brand new designated area to take care of patients on the first floor and two new operating rooms for emergency surgery.

“It’s really going to help again just foster that quality care that we provide already and take it to the next level.”

Brown said that the renovations will be complete and operational by June of 2021 as she stood at an outdoor podium alongside ORMC staff as well as chairman and CEO of Steward Health Care System LLC Dr. Ralph de la Torre.

De la Torre said in an interview that Steward is, “proud to partner with Odessa and be part of this community and we strive to bring world class healthcare to Odessa so that no one ever has to leave the Permian Basin to get the best care…”

Brown said that ORMC, a Steward Family Hospital, was awarded the Healthgrades labor and delivery and OB-GYN excellence award for the third year in a row.

“Clearly the quality is already here,” she said, “and now we will have the beauty as well.”

Board members joined ORMC staff and Steward Health Care System representatives to sign bricks on the west campus and then donned white hard hats to shovel ceremonial dirt over the site.

South Region President at Steward Health Care Dr. Sanjay Shetty said in an interview that, “this investment is one of many that Steward Health Care has made and will continue to make in Odessa Regional. We believe strongly in the strength of the facility and its ability to care for the community,” he said adding that the history of ORMC is based on its women’s and infant’s program.

Shetty detailed that Steward also invested around $5 million to ORMC for new equipment on top of the $14 million investment.

Brown said that it’s been a while since the ORMC campus has been renovated.

“I think 2003 was the last time that the entire campus had somewhat of a refresh and so…it’s gonna be just beautiful. It’s gonna be a relaxing spa-like environment for our moms and babies and we just needed it. It was long past due.”