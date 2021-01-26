  • January 26, 2021

ORMC general surgeon to host virtual lecture - Odessa American: Local News

ORMC general surgeon to host virtual lecture

Posted: Tuesday, January 26, 2021 2:31 pm

Dr. Michael Janice, general surgeon at Odessa Regional Medical Center, will host a virtual lecture from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday to discuss why you shouldn’t delay surgical care amidst COVID-19.

COVID-19 has changed the way many go about their day — socializing, working, schooling, eating at a restaurant and filling the gas tank. Even a trip to the doctor's office is different due to COVID-19. For those facing a major surgery, you might wonder what preparation and recovery will look like and whether you'll be safe during the procedure in a COVID-19 era. Janice will answer these questions and more.

Viewers can join the live stream and submit questions to be answered at the conclusion of the event using this Microsoft Team invite link: tinyurl.com/y54vjmjw

This event is free and open to the public. Once the event is completed, those that are unable to attend the live stream may view the recording using the same link to watch at a later date.

