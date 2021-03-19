ORMC Community Health Center halts COVID-19 testing indefinitely

Odessa Regional Medical Center's Community Health Center will no longer provide walk-in COVID-19 testing.

There are several testing resources available in the community, including clinics, urgent cares, ERs, labs, pharmacies, and private doctor’s offices. The city’s free testing at Floyd Gwin Park is also still available, a news release said.

COVID-19 testing is still available to the patients in our ER and at our Steward Medical Group and Complete Care clinics, which can be found on the website. The CHC will continue to concentrate its efforts solely on vaccinations, without putting those individuals at risk of being exposed by those seeking testing, the release said.