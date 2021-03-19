  • March 19, 2021

ORMC Community Health Center halts COVID-19 testing indefinitely - Odessa American: Local News

e-Edition Subscribe

ORMC Community Health Center halts COVID-19 testing indefinitely

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Friday, March 19, 2021 6:37 pm

ORMC Community Health Center halts COVID-19 testing indefinitely oanews@oaoa.com Odessa American

Odessa Regional Medical Center's Community Health Center will no longer provide walk-in COVID-19 testing.

There are several testing resources available in the community, including clinics, urgent cares, ERs, labs, pharmacies, and private doctor’s offices. The city’s free testing at Floyd Gwin Park is also still available, a news release said.

COVID-19 testing is still available to the patients in our ER and at our Steward Medical Group and Complete Care clinics, which can be found on the website. The CHC will continue to concentrate its efforts solely on vaccinations, without putting those individuals at risk of being exposed by those seeking testing, the release said.

Posted in on Friday, March 19, 2021 6:37 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 25%
Winds: ESE at 9mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 66°/Low 38°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 48°
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

sunday

weather
High 80°/Low 56°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

monday

weather
High 69°/Low 39°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]