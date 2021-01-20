ORMC administers initial COVID-19 vaccine

Odessa Regional Medical Center announced on Wednesday they have exhausted all 330 initial doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine that they received earlier this month.

The Moderna vaccine was being administered at the hospital’s community center to residents that qualified through the 1B category, said Madison Tate, director of marketing and community relations for ORMC. The 1B category includes people most at risk, including the elderly, and people with such conditions as diabetes or women who are pregnant.

The hospital will resume vaccinations once their next vaccine shipment arrives, Tate said.

Medical Center Hospital on Tuesday received the booster shots for the first round of vaccines administered in December, Trevor Tankersley, director of public relations for MCHS said on Tuesday.

The hospital on Tuesday began administering the second doses to staff and other frontline workers who received the first shot, according to Tankersley.

MCH on Wednesday was still waiting for their first shipment of 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Hospital officials were expecting the shipment to arrive on Monday.

Once the Pfizer vaccine arrives, the hospital will announce when the mass vaccination effort will begin at Ratliff Stadium. The vaccines will be administered through a drive-thru process at the stadium, MCH Chief Nursing Officer Christin Abbott-Timmons said on Tuesday.

In the meantime, MCHS officials are asking residents to pre-register for the Pfizer vaccine at http://secure.echd.org/qdregvax/default.aspx.

The pre-registration link is not for setting up an appointment or a specific time or date to receive the vaccine, Timmons said. It is a pre-registration tool that will speed up the process of administering the vaccine.

ORMC and MCH both resumed visitations for non-COVID patients at their hospitals this week. Both hospitals are limiting each patient to one guest per day, and guests must wear face coverings and follow other safety measures, officials said.