Oncor offering free trees

Oncor and the Arbor Day Foundation are offering residents free trees in time for planting season.

Oncor customers can register now to receive up to two free trees per household by visiting ArborDay.org/Oncor.

The trees are between one-and-three feet and will be mailed directly to customers later this fall, with no need to sign or interact with the delivery driver.

Once planted, the trees can help improve energy efficiency and savings in your home. You can also use the site to identify the best location for planting around your home and estimate your annual energy savings when the trees mature. To ensure a quick and easy registration, please have your ESI ID on hand, which can be found on your electric bill or by contacting your retail electric provider, a news release said.