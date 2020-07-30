Oil show postponed to 2021

The global pandemic on Thursday caused a one year postponement of what nothing since World War II has stopped: The Permian Basin International Oil Show.

A news release on Thursday afternoon indicated that for the first time since WWII, the event was being postponed. The oil show pumps millions into the local economy and has been an every other year staple in Odessa at the Ector County Coliseum since 1952.

“Unfortunately with the uncertain environment we all now live in we must reschedule,” Odessa oilman Kirk Edwards said via email. “But fortunately we only have the show every two years so by moving it to next October the show can go on being financially sound with no ill effects. That’s great news for our board, our exhibitors and our guests. We have to keep everyone healthy and safe right now. That’s everyone’s top priority these days.”

The executive committee of the Permian Basin International Oil Show met on July 21 to discuss how to proceed with a safe and productive show scheduled for Oct. 20 to 22, the press release detailed. The committee came to a decision to postpone the show.

The press release details the increase in COVID-19 cases in most states made the board postpone until Oct. 19 to 21, 2021.

Renee Henderson-Earls, president and CEO of the Odessa Chamber of Commerce, in an email said the chamber agrees with the decision to postpone.

“The Permian Basin International Oil Show welcomes attendees and vendors from all over the world. During that week in October, It shines a spotlight on Odessa and has a tremendous impact on our local economy,” Henderson-Earls detailed in an email. “We are disappointed not to host this bi-annual tradition this fall. However, we know the PBIO staff and board put much time and thought into their decision to postpone and we agree that it’s the right thing to do considering the situation of COVID-19.”

This Permian Basin International Oil Show began in 1940 as the “Little International Oil Show” with 35 exhibits. The show lasted two years before World War II intervened.

Then, in 1950, oilmen from around the Permian Basin revived the project, information from the Odessa American archives details. The group formed a nonprofit corporation and The Permian Basin Oil Show Inc. was established. The show was presented again in October 1952 and has been held every two years since then. With growing interest from foreign exhibitors and attendees, the name was changed in 1994 to The Permian Basin International Oil Show Inc.

The 2018 Permian Basin International Oil Show Inc. boasted more than 700 oil and gas-related companies exhibiting in more than 1,100 spaces. Over the years, the show has grown in size and importance.

Having survived the booms and busts, industry slumps and slowdowns, wars and embargoes, the Permian Basin International Oil Show remains one of the largest petroleum expositions in the world.

The three-day show draws producers, service companies, investors and innovators. It is held biennially.

“It serves as an international marketplace, where hundreds of booths and exhibitors fill the Ector County Coliseum. Whether an executive, an engineer, a geologist or an operator in the field, the Permian Basin International Oil Show has something for everyone,” the website details.

Exhibitors who have questions regarding can email the show directly at pbioilshow@pbioilshow.org.