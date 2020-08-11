OFR receives CARES CRF funds

The Odessa City Council approved multiple agenda items during Tuesday night’s virtual council meeting including purchases for Odessa Fire Rescue.

The four different approved purchases were reportedly made to help OFR combat COVID-19 which includes uniforms for OFR Personnel with the CARES CRF funds for $43,902, Glidescope Pro's with CARES CRF funds for $61,948, one Zoll cardiac monitor/defibrillator with CARES CRF funds for $38,327 and nine automatic CPR devices with CARES CRF funds for $170,777.

OFR Assistant Chief EMS Rodd Huber said during the meeting that, “We have had an issue with our firefighters and paramedics having to wash their uniforms two to three to four times a shift after transporting covid positive patients or suspicious patients.”

He added that the extra two shirts and two pairs of pants would help personnel to keep clean. Huber also said that while the CPR devices will help allow social distancing while providing care for patients, the Zoll cardiac monitor/defibrillator would help treat COVID-19 patients and it is compatible with local hospitals.

The meeting started with multiple presentations including Mayor David Turner thanking a few of the women who were part of the Telecommunicator Team of the Year from Odessa’s Public Safety Communications Department for their work on August 31st, 2019.

The presentations also included a Mobile COVID-19 testing update from Dr. Diana Ruiz & Dr. Minerva Gonzales.

Gonzales said that out of a total tested 1,596 patients, 479 came back positive with 52 percent being female, 48 percent being male, 83 percent of those who tested positive were Hispanic and 17 percent were not Hispanic, she said.

Ruiz said that they are under budget from the testing and that the most difficult part of the completed phase one testing was being able to reach testing participants because of unreliable contact information. She added that for phase two and fall testings they would look to a more efficient process.

Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham also gave an update regarding the August 31st anniversary and memorial.

During the meeting council also awarded a contract with CivicPlus for website development and a mass notification system for $345,954.

At the end of the meeting, council appointed Sheila Perry to the Historic Preservation Commission.

In other news:

CONSENT AGENDA

>> Approved calling the 2020 General Municipal Election for November 3, 2020. (Ordinance - Second and Final Approval)

>> Amended Article 3-12 – Flood Damage Prevention in the City Code of Ordinances.

(Ordinance – Second and Final approval).

>> Approved the 2020-2021 Budget of $900,996 for the Emergency Communication District of Ector County. (Resolution)

>> Approved authorization to use electronic signature on TxDOT Traffic Safety Grants. (Resolution)

>> Authorized the City of Odessa Police Department to apply for and accept; amending the fiscal budget to appropriate awarded funds as additional revenue and authorizing the expenditure of awarded grant funds from the 2020 BJA Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program (JAG) for $65,370 (Resolution)

>> Approved interlocal agreement with Ector County for the division of the 2020 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) funds. (Resolution)

>> Approved a resolution appointing the Capital Improvements Advisory Committee (Committee) and adopting the Committee's procedural rules (Resolution)

>> Approved bid award to Neal Pool for impound services.

OTHER COUNCIL ACTION

>> Approved the Ector County Elections Administrator contract for the General Municipal Election, November 3, 2020.

RESOLUTION

>> Approved of the City of Odessa's 2020 Action Plan and the 2020-2024 Consolidated Plan.

>> Approved of the City of Odessa's Amendment to the 2019 Action Plan

>> Appointment of Boards.

>> Adjourned.