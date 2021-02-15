  • February 15, 2021

Odessans seek shelter amid cold - Odessa American: Local News

Odessans seek shelter amid cold

Posted: Monday, February 15, 2021 1:03 pm

Dozens of residents flocked to the Odessa Salvation Army during the weekend, not just to seek shelter, but also asking for blankets and space heaters to help keep their families warm at home, said Captain Juan Gomez, Commanding Officer for the Salvation Army.

The shelter at 810 E. 11th St., provided housing for about 20 displaced residents during the weekend, but still had plenty of space as power outages around Odessa continued Monday.

“Surprisingly, most people who stopped at the shelter were asking for blankets and space heaters so they could shelter at home,” Gomez said. “We still had a full house. The men’s shelter was full and the women’s area was mostly full. We also had people in the overflow area.”

On Monday, the City of Odessa announced it had opened a second warming shelter at the gym at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 7601 N Grandview. Food and drinks will be available. Those who come must wear a mask.

Another warming center is open at the Copper Rose Building (415 N. Grant). Food and drink will be available. Face masks required for entry.

Initially, the Salvation Army was planning to serve as a warming center through Tuesday morning, Gomez said. But that period is likely to be extended because freezing temperatures are expected to continue through at least Thursday. The warming center is a collaboration between the Salvation Army and the City of Odessa.

“In our initial conversations with the city, it was thought that the coldest days would be over the weekend and then subside,” Gomez said. “That has not been the case. The freezing temperatures have lingered and it appears will continue through the week according to the weather forecast.”

According to the national weather service Monday’s high is expected to be 26 degrees before plummeting to 10 degrees overnight. Night-time temperatures are expected to be 21 degrees on Tuesday, 14 Wednesday and 17 on Thursday.

Despite the challenges of keeping residents warm and fed during the past several days, Gomez said, “We’ve had some good support from the community, people bringing by soup and lots of hot chocolate for people staying here.”

The Salvation Army is requesting that if possible, the public donate space heaters and blankets to help keep fellow Odessans warm. Donated blankets must be new and in original packages due to COVID-19 concerns.

