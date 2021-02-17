Odessans look to faith

Odessa resident Frank Morales stood somberly before Pastor Dawn Weaks as she used her fingers to spread ashes in the shape of a cross across his forehead.

When Weaks finished, Morales used a finger on his right hand to draw the shape of a cross across his chest.

Weaks and Morales concluded by sharing a quiet prayer.

"I've been doing this my whole life," Morales said about the ceremonial observance of Ash Wednesday. "I see it as a demonstration of my faith in Jesus Christ, the faith I have in the power of Jesus Christ."

Morales was one of about 40 people who stopped by Market Street grocery store on 42nd Street on Wednesday to have ashes applied to their foreheads or the back of their hands.

The event, called "Ashes to Go," was hosted by Connection Christian Church, Weaks said.

"This is the sixth year we've done this," Weaks said. “Normally we do this at various outside locations throughout the city. But due to the cold and slippery roads we decided to do this at one location this year. We're very grateful that Market Street allowed us to use their store."

The grocery store on 42nd Street has been a strong supporter, allowing Connection Christian Church to regularly host small Bible study sessions and other events near the indoor Starbucks station area, Weaks said

In the Christian tradition, Ash Wednesday marks the start of the holy season of Lent, a time of preparation for the celebration of Easter, Weaks explained. For centuries, Christians have received a cross of ashes at the beginning of that season as a reminder of God's forgiveness.

The ashes that are used are made from the ashes of the palms used the previous year.

Ashes to Go, is a nationwide movement to make it more convenient for Christians to participate in the Ash Wednesday ceremony, Weaks said.

"Everyone needs to come to God in some cases way," Weaks said. "We all need God. For some people this is a way to reconfirm their faith, for others it's an opportunity to reconnect with God."

Odessa resident Marguerite Neely said she didn't mind that the event was held inside a grocery store.

"God is everywhere," she said. "I'm glad it's being held here."

Monroe, Louisiana,resident David Coss, was grateful that Market Street hosted the event. Coss, a truck driver, was returning to Louisiana when he decided to stop at the store.

"A friend of mine called and said his mother lives here and needed food and firewood," Coss said. "I stopped by to pick up some things that i could deliver to her."

A devout Catholic, Coss said Ash Wednesday is a good reminder of what Jesus did for people, but what Christians should do for other people.

"As Christians we need to remember where we came from and where we're going to be someday.

"We need to be out there emulating Christ’s teachings."