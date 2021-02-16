Odessans help each other through storm

With temperatures at near record lows all across the state, people have gone without power for hours in the most extreme conditions.

That has led to local community members in Odessa trying to help out others at all costs including the Salvation Army, Curb Side Bistro and the Copper Rose Building in downtown.

According to Odessa Salvation Army Captain Juan Gomez, the last couple of days at the shelter have been busy.

“It’s an opportunity to serve,” Gomez said. “We at the Salvation Army are not only prepared in equipment but also with time and experience as well. We’ve also had the opportunity to work with a number of great community members who have come alongside.”

Donations from the community have included soup from Curb Side Bistro, as well as food and blankets from members of the community.

“Nobody has expected this weather to be as bad as it has been,” Gomez said. “At first glance, we were thinking three to four days and now here we are nearly a week in and the weather forecast has extended this an additional three to four days. We’re looking at some intense weather as it continues to come in."

With the conditions and the power outages continuing to get worse, Curb Side Bistro owner Alejandro Barrientos helped donate soup to the Salvation Army on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

“For a couple of days straight, Curb Side Bistro was able to bring us soup and that was a great opportunity to allow us to focus on bigger meals throughout the day,” Gomez said. “For us to have that soup available and the coffee and hot chocolate available, that we were able to provide was great because people had an opportunity to get warm quick. We all know how good a cup of soup can warm the body and so for us to have that opportunity to have that from Curb Side Bistro was great.”

For Barrientos, the idea of helping out began last week after learning about the upcoming winter storm.

“It all started on Thursday when we learned that there was going to be a huge cold front and we started to think of ways to help out people,” Barrientos said. “We were going to have people stop by the restaurant and pick-up soup but by Friday night, we saw that that wasn’t going to be the case because the storm was coming in too hard. We were losing power at the restaurant. I heard that the salvation army was going to stay open. We took soup over there on Saturday. We delivered food Sunday and Monday as well.”

While the road conditions have been a concern for Barrientos and his wife when delivering the soup the last few days, he says he's been able to travel safely and that its all worth it to help others.

“We get worried about the road conditions but God will protect us and it’s great to see the smiles on people’s faces,” Barrientos said.

Barrientos is hopeful that other people can join in and help out in the community as well during a week that’s been filled with uncertainty for shelters.

“We’ve seen people get influenced and go out and donate food themselves,” Barrientos said. “It’s a humbling experience and good to see how appreciative people are. It's had a snowball effect.”

Curb Side Bistro usually puts on a free Thanksgiving meal every year and for Barrientos, giving back to the community is a big thing for him.

“I think it’s been very important for people to give back to the community,” Barrientos said. “This is where we live. This is where our kids and families live. People have roots here in Odessa. It’s wildly important for us to give back to the community that’s been doing so much for us. The community rallies behind us and supports our dream.”

On Monday, there were three city-operated warming shelters. The Salvation Army, St. Elizabeth’s and the Copper Rose Building located on 415 N. Grant Ave.

The Copper Rose Building became a warming shelter on Monday morning.

“We’ll be here all day (Tuesday) and all day tomorrow,” said Copper Rose Building owner John Herriage. “We’re planning it day by day. We’re not going to kick people out in this weather. The donations have been great. We’ve had people bring in food. It’s been nice.”

According to Herriage, they had about 13-14 people at the Copper Rose Building last night. On Tuesday morning, they had eight but he is anticipating that they’ll have more.

“It’s been great,” Herriage said. “We’ve had tons of phone calls and people asking if we need any help. The City of Odessa has brought in cots for everyone. (City manager) Michael Marrero called to check in a few times to see what we need. It’s been pretty awesome.”

The power at the Copper Rose Building has also been holding up.

“We’re on the same power grid as the hospitals so we’ve been great,” Herriage said. “We’ve had gas and power. It’s been great.”