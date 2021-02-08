Odessan diagnosed with rare syndrome

About a week before Christmas, 25-year-old Odessan Courtney Branscum felt a tingling sensation in her toes that she likened to a hand or foot falling asleep.

That tingle sensation continued to worsen over the next four days.

On Dec. 21, Branscum visited with her OBGYN as she was 20 weeks pregnant.

Branscum’s OBGYN referred her to Dr. Abdul Kadir. A day later, she saw the neurologist and quickly was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

“From the first day that I felt symptoms, which was Dec. 18 through the Dec. 22, it started with my toes tingling and then it moved into my hands and lower extremities, “ said Branscum, the dance associate director at Permian High School. “By the time I finally saw Dr. Kadir on the Dec. 22, it was getting significantly harder to move and I had a lot of muscle weakness in my arms and legs. I was barely walking by the time I saw Dr. Kadir.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare disorder in which a body’s immune system attacks the nerves. Weakness and tingling in extremities are usually the first symptoms. These sensations can quickly spread and eventually paralyze the whole body. Guillain-Barré syndrome affects around 20,000 people in the U.S. each year.

Branscum told the Odessa American that she was never fully paralyzed, but she did need help standing up.

“I was really grateful that I was diagnosed so quickly,” Branscum said. “A lot of people are misdiagnosed and told that it’s a sciatic nerve or all in your head. I was really grateful that my doctors took me seriously.

“If you know something is off, you have to be an advocate for yourself and speak up about your concerns and find medical professionals that do take you seriously and are looking for those answers.”

Branscum said she was hospitalized on Dec. 22 and was released on Dec. 27. She said she received five IVIg (Intravenous Immunoglobulin Therapy) treatments over those five days.

Due to constant heart monitoring, Branscum said she was placed on the 8th floor where no visitors are allowed. Branscum wasn’t able to have any visitors over Christmas, but she said she received plenty of phone calls and messages during those five days she was hospitalized.

“While I was there, so many people that I love reached out,” Branscum said. “I never really felt truly alone.”

Branscum also detailed that Guillain-Barré syndrome didn’t affect her pregnancy.

Since she has been out of the hospital, Branscum said she has been doing four hours of physical therapy a week, plus an hour and a half of occupational therapy. Branscum said that it could take anywhere from six months to a year to be back to normal. She also said that she is using a walker for support right now.

“I believe my timeline will be shorter than (six months to a year), because I have seen a lot of progress since beginning physical therapy,” Branscum said. “My baseline is also different from the normal person, because not only do I have to walk again, but I have to be able to dance again. I have a lot of work cut out for me.”

Branscum also explained that Permian High School officials have understood her having Guillain-Barré syndrome. She said the four sessions of Dance I that she teaches at Permian are being taught by other instructors.

Though she hasn’t been able to teach those four sessions of Dance I, Branscum said she has been able to coach Permian’s color guard. Branscum said overcoming Guillain-Barré syndrome has taught her never to take anything for granted, especially going up and down stairs.

“It’s been a really wild year anyways with all the virtual learning,” she said. “(Permian) has been accommodating with whatever they can do to help. It has been a huge blessing.”

Also in the time after Branscum was hospitalized with Guillain-Barré syndrome, she started a blog that details her journey back to normalcy. She adds to the blog once a week.

Branscum said she hopes the blog can document what is happening in the present so she can remember in the future.

“I want to document what it was that I’m going through because there will be a time when this is just a memory and this is just something really crazy that happened to me,” she said. “I want to remember those small victories that I accomplished day-to-day and where I want to be.”