Odessa woman offers custom cotton candy

Earlier this year, Nicole Carey and her husband Andrew were out celebrating her birthday.

Being one who always has a sweet tooth for cotton candy, Nicole and Andrew searched all over town for it but couldn’t find anything she liked.

“We kept finding dry and stale cotton candy and couldn’t find anything that I wanted to have,” Nicole Carey said.

It was then that she got an idea that would soon lead to her own cotton candy business.

Using her birthday money, she decided to purchase a commercial-sized cotton candy machine in September and started playing around with different flavors after realizing that there weren’t many people in the area with a cotton candy business, she started her own, calling it Lux Fluff Cotton Candy.

“When my machine arrived, that’s when I started to play with the flavors and finding companies that you can buy concentrates from and that’s when I realized that there was untapped potential here in the Permian Basin and that other people would enjoy cotton candy as much as I do and I wanted to help,” Carey said.

Carey currently operates her business out of her home in Odessa as she takes orders from customers on her Facebook page as well as Instagram.

“I will be going to a few vendor shows this year,” she said. “I have one in Seminole Dec. 11 and 12. I will be available there. I’m looking at the other vendor shows around the area in Midland and Odessa.”

Since starting her business in September, Carey has sold more than 400 units of cotton candy.

She’s been impressed by how fast her cotton candy business has boomed in recent months.

“I’m hoping that momentum keeps going as my business keeps going,” Carey said. “I’ve had a few friends share my Facebook page and I’ve got a few orders coming.”

Those orders include a church event that ordered 150 units as well small parties that have wanted around 40-50 units.

“I’ve had a business contact me and they were wanting to place an order of 400,” Carey said. “Business has been going pretty well. I think I hit the nail on the head when I saw that (cotton candy) was not readily available. This is proving that.”

One thing that has made her cotton candy unique is the number of different flavors Carey will make, which ranges from pecan pie to sugar cookie and caramel apple.

“It’s different,” Carey said. “I think that’s where I’m drawing a lot of attention because it’s not just your standard cotton candy flavor. … I’m trying to experiment with other gourmet flavors.”

She currently offers around 15-20 different flavors.

“I do have some concentrates that are coming in quickly that I’m excited to experiment with,” Carey said.

Her cotton candy is pre packaged and she has two different sizes at the moment which is a 32-ounce container and an eight-ounce container.

“They’re plastic sealed lids so it’s very COVID-friendly, individual servings,” Carey said.

Carey has been one of the fortunate small business owners who hasn’t been negatively affected by COVID-19 and she follows a tight protocol to keep everything safe when preparing her orders.

“I wear gloves and a mask while making someone’s order,” Carey said. “Other than that, because they are all individually packaged, I feel like that’s what’s helped me with my orders. With COVID, everything has to be individually packaged if you’re going to give it out. That’s given me an advantage.”

Carey also works full-time at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin as a content strategy manager.

Once her work day is over at UTPB, she’ll come home and prepare cotton candy orders in her kitchen.

To help her handle doing both jobs, Carey plans ahead and makes a schedule to avoid being overworked.

“I’m a very big planner so I like to schedule if I’m going to make 50 today or 35 with my schedule tomorrow so I have a strategic plan to go about it,” Carey said.

Carey says that one interesting thing about cotton candy is the preparation for it.

“You have to make a certain amount at a time,” Carey said. “It’s not like popcorn where you can over make and bag it later. You have to do it as you go. That’s been one thing.”

While she is a one-person show at her business, Andrew will help her out with orders.

“My husband during one order was helping me put lids on,” Carey said. “I was spinning the cotton candy and as the container was complete, he was putting a label on it and the lid and that helped make things go so much faster.”

She’s hopeful of expanding her business.

Right now, Carey has one cotton candy machine but she’s aiming to get a cart soon to have at events.

“I would also like to get a second machine and maybe hire someone so that we can have two spinners at an event and stuff like that,” Carey said.

As Carey continues in the early days of her cotton candy business, she says there’s no doubt that it’s all been a labor of love.

“It’s been so much fun,” Carey said. “I love creating all of these different flavors for people and creating something new and seeing what other people think. That’s my favorite part.”

Her business can be found at https://m.facebook.com/luxfluffcottoncandy/.