Odessa woman gives back

Whether keeping up with packs of middle schoolers or the latest trends in hair styles, Nikki Jones has plenty to keep herself busy.

Still, Jones has been motivated to spearhead a drive to provide handbags full of useful items for women who have lost loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m hoping to just give back to them and let them know that there still is a blessing in disguise,” Jones said.

Jones, who works as a secretary at Bowie Middle School, also maintains a hair-styling practice through Wendell’s Hair Designs, located at 3509 E. University Blvd., in Odessa. It was there, she said, that she learned of a similar project.

“The inspiration behind it was one of my clients told me her church blessed some families all over Texas doing a project like that,” said Jones, who has not had anyone in her immediate family directly affected by the disease. “I thought that was so neat, but wondered why they wouldn’t do it for our families here in the Permian Basin.

“She said it did really well and I said that would be neat to be able to do something like that here. I thought I could send out a blanket email to my clients and ask them to donate a handbag and fill it with different things for women that have been affected by COVID. They’ve lost their husband or brother or uncle or whatever, the men in their life that were there to help take care of them due to COVID.”

Jones said she didn’t want the project to become too extravagant, asking only for simple handbags and items that every woman uses.

“I don’t want to be picky,” she said. “Women, we buy handbags like they’re going out of style, so I’m sure if they have handbags that are used or if they want to go out and buy a brand new handbag, that’s fine.

“Fill it with things that women like, maybe gift cards or perfumes or body washes and feminine products, deodorants, lotions. Just some things they can use.”

Those wishing to assist in the project can contact Jones by email at dwanichole@outlook.coor by text message or telephone at (432) 853-6767. Because of her job at Bowie, Jones asks that calls not be made during school hours. She said the best time to call would be 5-9 p.m. Monday through Friday and anytime Saturday or Sunday.

Jones can also be contacted online at https://squareup.com/appointments/book/24QDN6JKPD26X/styles-by-nikki-odessa-tx.

Jones said the project is still in its beginning stages but she hopes to have handbags ready to distribute before the holidays.

“I am just getting started,” she said. “I want to have everything done in December. I want women to be able to pick those handbags up the week before Christmas. I’m going to say Dec. 18-19. They can pick those up at Wendell’s Hair Design.

“I want people to be mindful that this is a blessing, to be able to bless these women and give them something that you would want if you were in this position.”