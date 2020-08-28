Odessa Strong walkway

A memorial walkway will be set up Monday in the Odessa College Commons walkway across the bridge between Saulsbury Campus Center and the Wood Building.
Members of the Wrangler community have been asked to share messages to be added to the walkway. They may share their experiences from that day, how it has affected them, their condolences to the families affected, or words of hope or wisdom gained from that day. Messages will remain anonymous unless the person chooses to sign his or her name.
