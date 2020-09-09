Odessa sewer, water rates going up

Odessans will pay more in both taxes and water and sewer rates as the Odessa City Council voted on multiple items during Tuesday night’s council meeting to approve increases to rates for the 2020 tax year.

Both the mayor and a city councilman on Wednesday defended the increases as necessary with one calling the rate increase a small increment.

Mayor David Turner, who is seeking the at large council seat in November, said in a phone interview Wednesday that part of the water and sewer increase is due to clay and concrete pipes rupturing.

“Over the last few years we’ve tried to increase that amount in the budget, because if it breaks in an emergency, it costs more than planning to change out the pipe.”

District 2 councilman Dewey Bryant, who is running for Mayor in November, said Wednesday that aging pipe must be fixed. “A couple cents rather than…do a huge increase all at once. I’d rather see a smaller type to help take care of these issues and I think that’s what we’re looking at. That’s what I was looking at primarily on these things. It’s just a small increment.”

City of Odessa Public Information Officer Devin Sanchez wrote in an email regarding solid waste that the landfill rate increased and that increase was budgeted for the upcoming fiscal year.

District one councilman Michael K. Shelton did not return phone calls by press time.

Assistant City Manager of Administrative Services Cindy Muncy on Tuesday told council during the virtual meeting that this would be the first approval of an ordinance to raise water, sewer and solid waste rates by 2.5 percent.

“The water and sewer rates are being increased to allow for us to increase our repair and replacement of our deteriorating water and sewer lines,” she said showing council that while a 2,000 gallons a month user currently pays $51.62, they would pay $52.91 with the increase.

She showed that a 50,000 gallon a month user currently paying $340.20 would have to pay an extra $8.51 and while senior/disabled users with minimal usage small meters currently pay $43.42, they would have to pay an extra $1.08 at $44.50.

“We have not raised our water rates since 2015-16 Fiscal Year and at that time we did an 8 percent increase and in discussions with council about our water and sewer lines after we reviewed our master plan, we wanted to look at doing some small increases each year to help cover those costs,” she said adding that sewer rates have not increased since 2012.

“We have a lot of cement and clay pipes in our sewer lines that need to be replaced and the goal is to start doing some of that using our additional increase in revenue,” she said.

Council approved increases to the water, sewer and solid waste rates unanimously in three separate votes, which was the first approval of the rate changes.

Council also unanimously approved the first vote of an increased tax rate for the 2020-21 Fiscal Year.

The agenda detailed that the tax rate adopted is 47.7115 cents per $100 property valuation for municipal maintenance, operations and debt service. The current tax rate is 47.6601.

This includes the 20 percent general residential homestead exemption, senior citizen exemption of $15,000, disabled person exemption of $5,000, disabled veteran exemption of $5,000 to $12,000 and, “Other state mandated exemptions,” the agenda stated.

Council previously spoke about sticking with the effective “No New Revenue” tax rate, which includes added amounts from higher appraisals and new property.

A previous OA article detailed that many in Odessa have reported tax appraisals coming in at 8 to 12 percent higher than they were last year. A higher appraisal means higher taxes if the city doesn’t drop the tax rate to bring in the same amount as they did last year.

Muncy said that there was a decrease in total taxable value of more than $20 million.

“We took a decrease in our commercial personal property…we also had an increase in our real estate,” she said.

Muncy said that the increases in taxes to homeowners after adopting the “No New Revenue Rate” is due to the increase in value of those properties.

The no new revenue was $0.77115 and the second vote on the tax increase will be on Sept. 15.

Council also voted unanimously to adopt the City of Odessa FY 2020-21 annual budget, which showed a reduction in sales tax projections.

Muncy said that the budget, “does not include any cost of living increases for employees, we are currently in a hiring freeze except for essential personnel, mostly our public safety and utility people,” she said adding that there is a 10 percent decrease in sales tax revenue, she said adding that it is 21 percent less than last year.