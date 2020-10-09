  • October 9, 2020

Odessa’s Bank of America location closed - Odessa American: Local News

Odessa’s Bank of America location closed

Posted: Friday, October 9, 2020 6:04 pm

A sign in the window of Odessa’s Bank of America, located in 700 N. Grant Avenue, details the branch is temporarily closed.

However, the reason for the closure has not been disclosed, but the Odessa American has learned the Bank of America branch will be closed for 14 days.

The Odessa American sent an email on Friday morning requesting the reason for the closure to Bank of America Regional Media Relations Manager Britney Sheehan. ICA spokesperson Matt Rist stated via text message that he can’t confirm anything on behalf of Bank of America, but shared the contact information with the Odessa American for Sheehan.

