Odessa Regional Medical Center reopens to visitors

Effective Monday, Odessa Regional Medical Center reopened its facility to visitors. Visitors for patients admitted with COVID-19 will still be restricted but will be opened up for all other patients during set visiting hours.

“Decreasing positivity rates and hospitalization rates in our community related to COVID-19, as well as more people receiving the vaccine, makes us feel more comfortable opening up for visitation. It is also the right move for our patients and their families,” Chief Medical Officer Rohith Saravanan said in a new release.

Visiting hours at Odessa Regional Mountain Medical Center are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The reopening also applies to non-patient areas of the hospital including Café Odessa.

“Restricting visitation has been a critical need to keep hospital staff and patients safe, but we are pleased to see that our numbers are now in a place where we can welcome back the friends and families of our patients,” Stacey Brown, president of Odessa Regional Medical Center, said in the release. “We understand how difficult it has been for them not to have access to see each other during such a vulnerable time.”

Visitors are required to self-screen upon entrance and to wear a mask at all times while in the facility. Look for the posted signs at our entrances to self-screen for symptoms, and also familiarize yourself with the infection prevention etiquette.

ORMC has taken every precaution and made the necessary preparations to care for patients in a safe, controlled and professional way. For more information, visit www.odessaegionalmedicalcenter.org.