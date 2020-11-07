Keep Odessa Beautiful has scheduled Odessa Recycles Day from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 12-13 at the Odessa Recycling Center, 816 W. 42nd St.
Aluminum cans buyback special rate is .20 cents.
On Nov. 13, free shredding up to 3 office size boxes per household. No digital media, CDs, USBs, thumb drives, etc. The event is drive thru to keep everyone safe.
Call 335-4686 or visit keepodessabeautiful.org.
Follow Odessa American on twitter @OdessaAmerican, like us on Facebook at Odessa American or call 432-333-7763 to contact the city editor.