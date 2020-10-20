Odessa motorcyclist dies in two-vehicle collision

A 26-year-old Odessa motorcyclist died after he was involved in a two-vehicle collision in West Odessa.

The fatal collision happened at 6:05 p.m. Sunday about five miles west of Odessa on Farm-to-Market Road 2020, a Texas Department of Public Safety press release stated.

Saul S. Ramirez-Lujan, 72, of Odessa was reportedly driving a 2006 Dodge Ram 3500 east on Farm-to-Market Road 2020, while Rodolfo T. Medrano, 26, of Odessa was driving a 2006 Kawasaki Ninja west on Farm-to-Market 2020.

The Dodge Ram attempted to turn left onto Moss Avenue and failed to yield the right of way and collided with the motorcycle, the press release stated. Medrano was transported to Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a medical examiner.

Ramirez-Lujan reportedly wasn’t injured and he was wearing his seatbelt, while Medrano was wearing a helmet.