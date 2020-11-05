Odessa could see restrictions

A record number of Ector County residents – reportedly one out of every three people – tested positive for COVID-19 this week, alarmed county health care leaders announced on Thursday.

The grim news prompted city and county leaders to discuss the need for stricter sanctions and enforcement efforts to try and force residents to comply with CDC recommendations, such as wearing face masks and social distancing.

“These are the highest numbers we’ve seen since this pandemic started,” Odessa Regional Medical Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Rohith Saravanan said. “We’re at a high point; the sickest point we’ve been at.

“We need to do more than cautioning people. We’re past that. It’s definitely time for action.”

About 12 city and council leaders and health officials discussed the problem during a brief meeting held via the Internet on Tuesday.

Odessa City Mayor David Turner said he will ask city council on Tuesday to consider stricter enforcement measures to try and stem the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Odessa. Those measures could include making all businesses require customers to wear masks, placing strict limits on public gatherings and fining violators.

“Unfortunately, we may have to make some very difficult and unpopular decisions,” Turner said. “Some people believe it’s an infringement on their rights to require them to wear a mask. Guess what, it’s an infringement if you catch COVID.”

Medical Center Hospital officials reported that on Monday they tested 150 people and 44 of them tested positive for COVID-19 – A 32 percent positivity rate. Sixty-two hospital beds are currently being used to care for COVID patients, which is placing a strain on the hospital’s space. The reported numbers at Odessa Regional Medical Center were similar.

Turner, who previously opposed efforts to mandate the wearing of masks, acknowledged that he has had a change of heart.

“People are dying and more will continue to die,” Turner said. “It’s my responsibility as Mayor to do what’s right for our residents.”

Saravanan praised Turner’s new commitment.

“We needed to start doing these things a long time ago,” Saravanan said. “Safety and popularity are two different things. Right now, we need to do what’s right, not what’s popular.”

Dr. Donald Davenport, a general surgeon at MCH agreed with Saravanan and Turner.

“We’ve been beating a dead horse for a while now,” Davenport said. “The main message is, nobody likes to do what we’re asking. But when you’ve reached these critical capacities, it’s not about infringing on people’s rights.

“If you don’t need to go anywhere, don’t go anywhere. These types of numbers that we’re seeing is what happens when you don’t do what you’re supposed to do.”