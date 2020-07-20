  • July 20, 2020

Odessa Arts virtual art gallery ready for public viewing

Odessa Arts virtual art gallery ready for public viewing

Posted: Monday, July 20, 2020 10:25 am

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

Back in April, Odessa Arts was preparing to exhibit the newest additions to the Community Art Gallery in City Hall.

COVID-19 had other plans.

However, the show is still able to go on this year in a virtual setting.

All the images have since been imported into a virtual art gallery that is viewable by the public.

“Like with everybody else this year, we’ve had to figure out the best way to navigate the new normal during a global pandemic,” Odessa Arts executive director Randy Ham said. “We had literally just emailed all the artists who we had accepted into the gallery in March and we were starting to put them up in city hall when the pandemic hit.”

“It would not be safe to bring people into city hall and then of course encourage people to come in and look at the artwork as well,” Ham said. “Luckily, we had just switched over to a new submissions site called submittable and they have a gallery view for applications and that allows us to put it up virtually and see what great artists we have in the Permian Basin.”

According to Ham, there are about 60 pieces of art that are on display in the virtual gallery.

The exhibition will last until April 2021.

“This year’s would’ve run from April 2020 to April 2021,” Ham said. “That’s when that gallery will be on view. In the fall, we’ll take submissions for next year’s gallery.”

Each of the art pieces is available for purchase directly from the artist and the public is encouraged to vote on their favorite piece as well.

This will aid in determining which piece will be purchased by the City of Odessa to add to the permanent collection.

“Each community member can vote once,” Ham said. “And then the city council always chooses one piece from each exhibit to add to the collection.”

The voting will last until the end of the exhibit.

According to Ham, aside from the obvious safety issue, there are two main benefits to having this year’s exhibition through a virtual setting.

“The two that I think are that we normally would showcase one piece of art from each artists but because it’s virtual we have room for more from each artist to put all three pieces up,” Ham said. “(Also) People that are former Odessans and what to check up on what’s going on in their town, they can access the virtual gallery from anywhere in the world.”

People can view the gallery at tinyurl.com/y5h53qbd.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in on Monday, July 20, 2020 10:25 am. | Tags: , , , ,

