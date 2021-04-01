  • April 1, 2021

Odessa Arts to celebrate Arts Appreciation Month

Odessa Arts to celebrate Arts Appreciation Month

Posted: Thursday, April 1, 2021 3:33 pm

Odessa American

Odessa Arts and the City of Odessa will be celebrating Arts Appreciation Month throughout April.

“With Texas opening back up, our arts organizations are eager to welcome our patrons back,” Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said in a news release. “This is a great opportunity to reacquaint our community with the fantastic cultural offerings we have in Odessa.”

April will kick off with a sneak peek at the Ector Theater for media at 10:30 a.m. April 7. Media representatives will be able to tour the theater and hear from Executive Director Reece Eoff.

Odessa Arts will also be in attendance to announce dates and performers for Hot Summer Nights. Odessa Arts will also resume quarterly Art After Hours at 5:30 p.m. April 12 at Proteus Salon to highlight the work of photographer Richard Acosta, and hear from Arts Consultant Aaron Tuley on the progress of Odessa’s Cultural Plan.

In addition, many other cultural entities have scheduled programming for April.

A complete calendar of events can be found at odessaartsmonth.com.

“We are also asking the public to weigh in on the direction of Odessa’s Cultural Community by completing a survey,” said Ham, “Community members can visit odessaculturalplan.com and answer a few questions to help us as we work on our cultural programming and spaces for the next 20 years. It’s a great time for those who want to be better involved in the arts to make their voice heard.”

Arts Appreciation Month will wrap up at City Council on April 27 with a reception prior to council meeting.

Posted in on Thursday, April 1, 2021 3:33 pm.

