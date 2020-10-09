  • October 9, 2020

Odessa Arts launches membership drive

Odessa Arts launches membership drive

Posted: Friday, October 9, 2020 1:00 am

Odessa American

Odessa Arts has launched its annual membership drive.

Included in the membership incentives is a members-only look inside the newly remodeled Ector Theater on Oct. 21, with a special one-night only screening of the Stevie Nicks’ concert film, 24 Karat Gold.

“Before COVID hit, our membership drive included tickets to the Odessa Shakespeare Festival,” Executive Director Randy Ham said in a news release. “Since the festival will be going virtual this year, we were looking for an opportunity to find a replacement event. Luckily, the stars aligned and we were able to book this exclusive film event and give the community a sneak peek at the Ector.”

The film features a set-list of fan favorite Nicks’ songs from her solo career and as a member of Fleetwood Mac including “Rhiannon,” “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” “Edge of Seventeen,” “Stand Back,” “Landslide,” and more as well as other tunes from her platinum selling catalog.

The film also reveals intimate story-telling and inspirations for some of the most famous songs and lyrics.

To ensure the safety of the audience, seating is limited and open only to Odessa Arts members at the Patron level or above. Seating will be assigned and masks will be required.

“That’s one of the great things about this drive. We’ve also commissioned local artists to design masks for our membership. Four different designs from four artists will be available with your membership as well,” Ham said in the release.

To secure tickets, as well as other membership incentives, visit https://odessaarts.org/become-a-member/.

