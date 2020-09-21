  • September 21, 2020

Odessa Arts awards $295,000 in Cultural Tourism grants

Posted: Monday, September 21, 2020 1:12 pm

Odessa Arts announced on Monday announced $295,000 in Cultural Tourism to 15 arts agencies for events and initiatives in 2021. 

“When COVID-19 hit, arts agencies were among the first to shut down their physical spaces, and will be some of the last to open back up,” Odessa Arts Executive Director Randy Ham said in a news release. “Yet many of us spent time and effort to transition to distance events: streaming content, giving online instruction, and creating other ways to offer art and comfort during one of the most stressful and challenging times our community has ever faced. This extremely important pivot was not easy and was not cheap. It cost human resources and funding in a time when many of us saw fundraisers cancelled, corporate sponsorships evaporate, and no revenue from ticket sales. I am very pleased that the City of Odessa leadership recognized this and kept Hotel Occupancy Funding static for the next year. This enabled us to help support our creative sector.”

Cultural Tourism grants are funded through Hotel Occupancy Tax.

Applicants must demonstrate cultural significance as well as direct impact on the hotel industry in Odessa.

Grants for 2021 include:

>> Marfa Public Radio, $10,000.

>> Odessa College Fine Arts, $35,000.

>> Basin PBS, $30,000.

>> Ellen Noel Art Museum, $35,000.

>> Permian Basin Opera, $10,000.

>> Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center, $20,000.

>> West Texas Jazz Society, $20,000 Midland-Odessa Symphony & Chorale, $20,000.

>> Midland Festival Ballet, $19,000.

>> Cassatt in the Basin, $20,000.

>> UT Permian Basin Fine Arts, $35,000.

>> Permian Playhouse $30,000.

>> Lisa Butler Fine Arts, $10,000 for an art exhibit.

>> West Texas Pride Center, $1,000 for an art exhibit.

In addition, Ham said Odessa Arts is working on an individual artist grant program, for local artists to receive funding for the creation of specific artworks. Odessa Arts hopes to have the program launched by October.

Ham said being able to help these organizations come out on top is important.

“I’m very proud of the City of Odessa for their continued support of the arts in a time like this,” he added.

