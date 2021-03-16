Odessa Arts announces Basin 52 Call for Artists

Odessa Arts is seeking to highlight the beauty of West Texas and promote the talent of local artists. Basin 52 will display 52 works by 52 different West Texas artists from Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022, in various City of Odessa buildings.

Artists of any experience level from the following West Texas counties are eligible: Andrews, Brewster, Crane, Crockett, Culberson, Ector, Glasscock, Howard, Jeff Davis, Loving, Martin, Midland, Pecos, Presidio, Reagan, Reeves, Terrell, Upton, Ward and Winkler, a news release said.

Artwork should reflect the artist’s impression of West Texas and local landmarks. These works will also be highlighted in an exhibit catalog and printed on custom decks of playing cards to be sold by local merchants. Proceeds from the sale of the cards will go toward professional development opportunities for local artists and the mural assistance program. Artists will be paid an honorarium of $50 for allowing Odessa Arts to exhibit their work.

Artists are free to sell the originals provided the work is not removed from the exhibit prior to the close date. The City of Odessa operates several buildings for various departments. Each one has available exhibit space, which will brighten the workspaces as well as making the work spaces more inviting for visitors. Artwork will be selected based on skill, subject matter, and aesthetics. Profanity, hate speech and art that is not considered to be good taste and appropriate will be rejected. Follow link at https://www.publicartist.org/call.cfm?id=3383 for more information.