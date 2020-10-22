Odessa Animal Shelter seeking foster homes for 100 dogs

Due to the recent distemper outbreak, the Odessa Animal Shelter will be limiting intakes for approximately two weeks.

At this time, only animal control officers will be doing emergency intakes and will continue to respond to animal control calls accordingly. The Odessa Animal Shelter is currently working with a local veterinarian, who is working with a team from the University of Florida in reference to the recent distemper outbreak.

To help clear the shelter and save lives, the Odessa Animal Control Shelter is asking the public to foster dogs that test negative for distemper. Anyone willing to foster a dog can eventually adopt it for free as long as they have it spayed or neutered. Anyone interested in fostering a dog at the Odessa Animal Control Shelter is asked to call 432-368-3527 during regular business hours.

The American Kennel Club website says distemper is “highly contagious and potentially lethal. A paramyxovirus causes distemper in dogs, and it is closely related to the measles and rinderpest viruses. It causes severe illness in the host by attacking multiple body systems, resulting in a widespread infection that is difficult to treat.”

The Our World In Data website says “rinderpest, also known as cattle plague, was a disease caused by the rinderpest virus which primarily infected cattle and buffalo.”