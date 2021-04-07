  • April 7, 2021

Odessa Animal Control to close due to distemper

Odessa Animal Control to close due to distemper

Posted: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 6:15 pm

Odessa Animal Control to close due to distemper

Due to recent distemper exposure, Dr. Becky Battershell D.V.M has advised for precautionary measures that Odessa Animal Shelter will be closed for 30 days.

A press release from the Odessa Police Department detailed the Odessa Animal Shelter intake is limited to exposure cases or the owner can choose to have their pet quarantined with their veterinarian if approved and accepted.

Strays and surrenders will reportedly not be accepted, but the shelter will continue to assist the public with euthanizing ill or injured animals until further notice.

For more information, contact the Odessa Animal Shelter at 432-368-3527.

