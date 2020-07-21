  • July 21, 2020

ODC forms campaign, task force

The Odessa Development Corporation has formed a strategic committee called, “The Permian Fuels America,” to promote resources and retain the Permian Basin workforce to combat the economic downturn.

An ODC press release detailed that The Permian Fuels America (TPFA) is driving collaborative initiatives, “to permanently change the vulnerability of American oil and gas production to the manipulations of foreign entities.”

ODC members asked President of Latigo Petroleum, LLC. Kirk Edwards to lead the committee, the report detailed.

The committee began after ODC accepted the recommendations of an emergency Perryman report which highlighted ways to overcome the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the local economy. Ray Perryman, an economist, is president and CEO of The Perryman Group.

The committee reportedly formed to determine immediate actions.

Edwards is quoted in the release saying that, “There is no single answer to the issues presented by the oil and gas industry’s massive oil glut complicated by the reduced demand for energy from the COVID-19 pandemic; so we are looking at everything possible from a local to a national level.”

The release detailed that businesses, individuals and non-profits that want to assist to the local workforce can contact ODC at 432-333-7880 or go to https://tinyurl.com/y2yx5pa5.

