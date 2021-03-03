ODC contributes to health sciences building

Fundraising for Odessa College’s Wood Family Health Sciences Building is moving along, despite the pandemic and economic ups and downs.

The Odessa Development Corporation recently voted to invest $5 million that will be paid out over five years. The building will be four stories tall and 83,000 square feet. The estimated cost is about $40 million.

Executive Director of Advancement Jacqui Gore said the total partner investment so far is $15,216,500.

“Our lead investors are the Wood Family Foundation at $5 million; Medical Center Health System at $5 million and then now Odessa Development Corporation at $5 million,” Gore said.

Groundbreaking is planned for late 2021, followed by 18 months of construction and an estimated opening date of fall 2023.

When combined with partner investments and Odessa College’s commitment of $14 million, Gore said that brings them up to 74 percent committed to the project with a total of $40 million.

“We’re working with several other partners and we should have agreements to present to the Odessa College board of trustees in March and April. Our ultimate goal is to be at 100 percent committed by June of 2021 so that we can break ground in September of 2021,” Gore said.

Despite the pandemic and the downturn in the economy, the capital campaign has gone well.

“We have received so much support for this project. This is a project that, Permian Basin wide, everyone can agree that we need more healthcare workers throughout the region and the way to get workers to our area and keep them here — retain these workers — is to grow our own,” Gore said.

“Every single one of us needs good healthcare; it doesn’t matter who you are and we have a big shortage right now and that shortage increases as we move into a boom time and have more people moving into the area. So now is the time. I know that we are living in a pandemic and a downturned economy, but now is the time to construct a project like this so that we can produce more healthcare workers to take care of our growing population,” she added.

In talking to an area hospital CEO, Gore said there is still continuous trauma coming off the interstate and from the oilfield.

“We’re going to be producing more graduates. We will be going from an average of 269 graduates per semester to a projected 440 graduates per semester, which is a 62 percent increase in graduates once we open this building in fall of ‘23. But what we will also do is open the simulation hospital on the first floor of the Wood Health Sciences Building to our healthcare partners. This will be a great way for the hospitals and doctors’ offices to bring their employees into the simulation hospital for continuing education,” Gore said.

This could also help prepare providers in outlying communities to provide continuing education.

“This truly is meant to increase the number of healthcare workers in the Permian Basin and improve healthcare in the Permian Basin by providing more training to those who work in the field,” she added.

She said Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Midland Memorial Hospital haven’t expressed interest in investing or training.

“That’s definitely possible down the road,” Gore said.

She added that there are other simulation laboratories in the Permian Basin. Odessa College has a simulation laboratory in its current health sciences building and there are others in the area, but the simulation hospital is what is unique to the new building.

The simulation hospital also gets providers working together with other specialties.

“The nursing students will work with the laboratory students, who will work with the radiologic technology students and the surgical tech students and the physical therapy students as they care for possibly the same patient and that’s how it works in the real world,” Gore said.

“This will give them that edge by already having that experience of working with others within the hospital and simulating that continuity of care that happens all day long in a hospital setting,” she added.

The first floor is where students will have that integrated learning opportunity in the simulation hospital.

On the second floor, there will be community space with a large community room that’s going to seat 450 people, along with a large lecture hall that seats 120 people.

“This space can be used for the community to have events … luncheons, banquets and lectures. This will also be space that we open up for Odessa College employee meetings and meetings with students. This will be the largest meeting space on the Odessa College campus, so it will accommodate all the Odessa College employees. That number has continued to grow. This space will accommodate everyone to meet at one time. The third and fourth floor will be classrooms and computer labs, along with study rooms, a faculty lounge and a student lounge. Each of these spaces … are ones that we’re talking to partners about naming…”

“This would be a great way to honor someone who is important to you — a family member, a friend, a special medical provider. We will also have a donor wall on the first floor right as you walk in with opportunities ranging from $500 to $20,000 because that would also be a way to honor someone who’s important to you,” Gore said.

OC plans to start a campaign around April to promote these giving opportunities.

Wesley Burnett, director of economic development, said the facility will be a huge asset for Odessa.

The payout from ODC is over five years. He added that ODC has always supported Odessa College and workforce training is a key issue in economic development.

The demand for healthcare has increased because of the pandemic. Burnett added that the healthcare sector of the economy also is growing.

This week, Gore said Odessa Regional Medical Center needs 73 nurses and Medical Center Health System needs 92 nurses.

“That’s just the nurses,” Gore said. “That’s not counting all the other openings that they have…”

She added that health sciences departments are required to report to the state where graduates go to work. Gore said 90 percent of Odessa College health science graduates go to work in the Permian Basin, “so we know if we can increase the capacity and graduate more health sciences students, we’ll be able to fill these openings with the likelihood of them staying.”