OC Professor Steve Goff nominated for Texas State Artist

Goff’s official notification from Director of Communications for the Texas Commission on the Arts Anina Moore said, “This designation is the highest designation that the Texas Legislature gives in the arts. Texas State Artists serve one-year terms and represent the state’s artistic legacy.”

In response to his nomination, Professor Goff said, “It is quite an honor, especially in 2020, to be recognized by the people who know and support the Arts in Texas and to be nominated as a candidate for the Texas State Artist … I am grateful for the opportunity to encourage interest in the arts across the state of Texas.”

Pieces from four selected projects were submitted with Goff’s nomination and can be viewed at

http://stevegoffart.com.

Goff, who has taught photography at OC since 1984, received a bachelor of fine arts and a master of fine arts from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.