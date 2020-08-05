OC Coffee and Community Conversation

Odessa College invites the community to join us at 9 a.m. Thursday for the one-hour Coffee and Community Conversation livestream on Facebook covering the topic of “Registration 2020.”

Guest panelists, including Odessa College academic success coaches and faculty, will discuss the process from application to registration (testing, transcripts, payment plans, financial aid, etc.). Faculty members will share with students what they can expect during the first week of the term.

Coffee and Community Conversation is a weekly panel discussion on topics of current interest and impact. Subjects covered in recent weeks have ranged from social and political trends and the role of law enforcement, to changes in the educational system, to the COVID-19 virus and its impact on our local, state and national communities.

Viewers can watch the Coffee and Community Conversation livestream, and submit questions to the panel via the Comments field during the event, by logging on to: facebook.com/odessacollege.