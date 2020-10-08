OA lawsuit against city will be heard today

The Odessa American’s open records legal fight with the city heads to court today even as the city escalates its gamesmanship in withholding public information from the newspaper.

A hearing is scheduled today before visiting State District Judge Rodney Satterwhite at the Ector County Courthouse in the Odessa American’s lawsuit that accuses the City of Odessa of violating the Texas Public Information Act by not releasing public information in a timely manner.

But in recent weeks, city officials have become even more belligerent in their unwillingness to release public reports in accordance with open records laws. As recently as last week, the City continued to request that OA reporters agree to redactions in public reports they were requesting, even if those deletions may have been legally questionable. If the reporter agreed, then the document, with the redactions, would be released immediately. If the reporter did not agree to the redactions, the entire report would be sent for review to the Attorney General’s office, a move that would cause a delay of about six weeks.

“That’s outrageous,” OA Publisher Patrick Canty said. “Basically what we’re seeing is a type of extortion in which what’s in play is not money but rather public information. The City is essentially telling the reporter either the reporter agrees to take what the City chooses to give them, or the City will punish the reporter and the public by making them wait for weeks for information they are entitled to now.”

Things have degenerated to the point that the city last week also refused to provide a police report in a matter as simple as a case of a missing or stolen dog. The city did provide a heavily redacted police report about the dog on Wednesday.

“This really is breathtaking,” Canty said. “What we are seeing on display here is either an example of utter ineptitude by the City or a complete disregard for good open and transparent government.”

Satterwhite has been specially assigned to hear the case, which was originally scheduled to be adjudicated by 161st District Court Judge John Smith.

Austin lawyers hired by the city previously sought to have the case heard in Austin and to drag the Texas Attorney General’s office into the lawsuit, a move the AG’s office continues to oppose.

The city has paid the Austin firm, Cobb & Counsel, more than $60,000 to fight the lawsuit, which the newspaper filed in January. That figure does not include any fees incurred during September or October.

John Bussian, a national authority on 1st Amendment law, is lead counsel for the OA and its parent company, AIM Media Texas, LLC. Assisting Bussian in the case is Midland attorney Randall Rouse. Papers filed in advance of today’s scheduled hearing detail the OA’s assertion that the City of Odessa has systematically violated the Texas Public Information Act by taking days to screen every request, delaying the release of records the public is clearly entitled to see. Initially the city was sending most requests to the AG for review but more recently has somewhat backtracked, sending only some to the state.

“This is patently illegal,” Canty said. “State law is very clear in enumerating very limited types of information in police reports and probable cause affidavits that can be withheld from the public. Otherwise the information should be released to the public immediately – not in a matter of weeks or months.”

Attorney Paul C. Watler, a partner at the Dallas firm Jackson Walker, said via email that for more than 40 years, Texas law has been well-settled that departments must promptly release basic information gathered by officers about crimes, including the identity of victims. Most cities, Watler noted, routinely provide basic information to the public and news media about crimes that occur in the city.

Prior to filing its lawsuit, the OA had battled the city for months to provide public documents that include police reports and probable cause affidavits in a timely manner and without redacting information that has always been considered public information under Texas law.

The city abruptly changed the traditional practice of releasing public crime information following the Odessa mass shooting on Aug. 31, 2019, that resulted in the deaths of seven people and the wounding of 25 others. Police reports from that shooting that were requested in the days following the incident were only released in late January.

It was after the shootings that the city began to demand freedom of information requests for all probable cause affidavits and police reports, despite assertions by the OA and its media partner, CBS 7, that such a move violates the Texas Public Information Act (TPIA). Information that is always considered public does not require an FOI request — certainly not information that is covered under the TPIA. The change by the city resulted in reports on basic crimes being delayed by days, weeks or even months and often with large portions of the reports blacked out.

In the past, the Odessa American received requested police records from the municipal court and not the City Attorney’s Office and often received those records in a few hours and unredacted.

But following the Odessa mass shooting, the city attorney announced that no records would be released until they were vetted by lawyers for the city.

City Councilman Tom Sprawls told OA reporter Bob Campbell in January that he and other city officials were unhappy that the OA and CBS 7 were able to get the names of victims quickly after the mass shooting adding that victims’ names shouldn’t have been public until long after the shootings.

He said crime victim names should not be revealed too quickly.

But the law is clear that local elected officials do not get to decide what information should be revealed or how quickly. Some in city government in Odessa have reportedly staged a “campaign” that they are trying to protect sexual assault victims and children from having their names released.

But Canty countered that this is a moot point. Those names, he said, are already protected and the OA and other news media organizations have never used or sought to use sexual assault victim names or those of children.

“That is nothing but a red herring,” he added. “They are merely trying to distract attention from the real issue, which is that they are violating their obligation as public servants to be accountable to the public by releasing information entitled to the public.”

Kelly Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, said she hopes the Odessa American’s lawsuit results in city officials understanding that it’s not their role to control the flow of public information. “They are only the custodians of the people’s information,” she said. “The public has a right to know what’s going on in their community, whether it’s good news or sad news.

“Crime news must be reported, not hidden. In the case of the 2019 mass shooting in Odessa, information helps the community better understand what took place and may possibly lead to solutions for how to prevent such a horrific episode in the future.

“City officials should not be routinely redacting information,” she added. “They must, in almost all cases, seek a Texas attorney general ruling to get permission to withhold information.”

And the issue doesn’t just affect news organizations from inspecting crime reports. Odessan Justin Rodriguez said it took about three months for him to receive a copy of a police report that he himself had filed alleging injury to a child. The report, Rodriguez said, cost him $60 and months of his time.

“And these were just records requested on myself,” he wrote via email.

That report, like all police reports, should be open and available for inspection by not just the media but also the public.

“Quick production of public information is needed to keep the public informed in a timely manner,” Shannon said.

The lawsuit has been slowed mainly due to COVID-19 and filings from the city’s Austin-based attorneys.

In one motion filed by the Austin firm, attorneys argued the OA’s complaint is with the Attorney General and not the city. But the OA specifically alleges that the city, not the Attorney General’s office, violated the TPIA “by failing to promptly release public information and by unreasonably redacting public information after unreasonable delay.”

In late April, the AG’s office filed a motion to deny the City of Odessa’s request that the AG be brought into the lawsuit to defend the city’s position.

“As for trying to blame the attorney general’s office for the city’s delays and withholding of public information, that’s a far-fetched argument and really is making a mockery of our Texas open government laws,” Shannon said. “The city could spend its attorney fees in much better ways helping local residents. It does sound like city officials should spend a little time and effort on open government training for themselves.”

Watler also wrote that the city’s attempt to bring the attorney general into the case is novel. “I am not familiar with another case under the Texas Public Information Act in which this tactic has been tried,” he said. “The attorney general appears to me to have a strong position that the Court should not permit the city to bring the AG into the lawsuit.”

The City of Odessa even requested, at one point, that the court transfer the entire case to Travis County, where the Attorney General’s office is located. The case cannot be transferred unless the judge grants the joinder.

Texas public information champions are watching the case.

The Texas Press Association and America’s Newspapers, which represents more than 1,000 daily and weekly digital and print newspapers, recently issued strong statements of support of the OA’s legal battle against the city.

Gannett, owner of the Austin American-Statesman, the El Paso Times and six other daily Texas newspapers, offered its support, as well.