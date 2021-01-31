OA fight with the city drags on

Saturday marked one year since the Odessa American filed a lawsuit accusing City of Odessa officials of violating Texas Public Information laws by stymying access to police crime reports that have always been available to the public in Texas.

The Odessa American remains embroiled in that lawsuit against the City, which to date has spent $112,138.47 of taxpayer dollars to fight releasing public police reports and probable cause affidavits in accordance with decades-old state laws.

“The Odessa American is still waiting for justice and the access to which the public is entitled under Texas public records law,” said John Bussian, the OA’s legal counsel who is also a national authority on open government and First Amendment law. “Instead of trying to resolve the lawsuit in a way that inspires confidence in city government and eliminates suspicion, the City and the Austin lawyers the City has been paying have challenged the power of the Ector County District Court to decide the case.”

The case currently is awaiting a hearing before the Fifth Circuit of Appeals in Eastland. The City sought an appeal after a visiting state district judge denied their motion to dismiss the lawsuit because, they argued, he lacked the jurisdiction to hear the case.

The newspaper sued the City in January 2020, alleging the municipality was violating the Texas Public Information Act (TPIA) by failing to release in a timely manner police reports and probable cause affidavits. Oftentimes the newspaper was forced to file a Freedom of Information request for routine public reports. The FOI requests and reports, frequently peppered with redactions by the City, were usually referred to the state Attorney General’s office for review, a move that only added to the delay in basic crime information getting to the public.

The city began this practice after the 2019 Labor Day weekend mass shooting in Odessa, and some city representatives later explained they were upset that local news organizations had access to the names of the shooting victims so soon after the tragedy. As a matter of practice, news organizations publish the names of victims in such cases after they have been provided by law enforcement officials, who only release the names after notifying the victims’ next of kin.

Some headway has been made during the last year as far as the City releasing police reports more quickly. But reports continue to have certain information redacted that is public information and some reports still take longer than they should to be available. OA Publisher Patrick Canty said the newspaper’s fight with the City is not just about information that the news media has a right to, but also information that any member of the public should be able to easily access — it’s the law.

City officials have long mounted a whisper campaign that the OA seeks to publish names of sexual assault victims and minors who are victims of crime. That’s simply not true, Canty said. TPIA laws clearly indicate what information is public and that an FOI is not required to access information as it is always public.

“The OA has never published names of sexual assault victims or children who are crime victims,” Canty said. “They are simply lying, trying to muddy the water of a legal argument they can’t win.

“And what’s really outlandish about this lie is that they are trying to illegally control access to public reports that have always been open to everyone; not just the news media. It runs counter to what other cities in Texas have always done.”

Mayor Javier Joven, who took office in December and was not part of the City Council that directed city staff to withhold information, on Wednesday declined to comment saying he needed to speak to legal counsel and that he was now on the “other side” after taking office in December. He said he hadn’t seen any of the documents from the lawsuit and that he doesn’t read the Odessa American so he doesn’t know what the lawsuit entails.

He did say he would get with the legal department for more information and that he felt the council should discuss the matter after newly-elected Councilman Steve Thompson and City Attorney Natasha Brooks are back at work. Both have been out with illness.

Screenshots from Facebook comments during the election showed Joven at one point wrote of the lawsuit, “on this issue I side with the OA.” Another screenshot shows Joven writing that he had asked the OA for clarity and “have expressed to settle the dispute, to reporters as well this case is has (sic) little to no merit. I fall on the side of the side of transparency and full disclosure, truth.”

In October, visiting Midland Judge Rodney Satterwhite took only a few days to review arguments and deny a dismissal motion by the City, ruling that the OA’s lawsuit should be allowed to proceed, a decision the City appealed to the appellate court in Eastland.

As the legal bills and bad press kept piling up for some elected officials who were seeking office, the City cut ties with the Austin law firm Cobb & Counsel prior to the election, but not before racking up more than $100,000 in bills.

The City will now apparently rely on lawyers from the City Attorney’s Office as the case winds its way to the Eastland appellate court. City of Odessa Attorney Natasha Brooks filed a formal motion for substitution of city attorney for the Cobb & Counsel firm.

“It is unfortunate taxpayers must continue to foot the legal bill for a city that continues to make it difficult for the news media and those very same taxpayers to have unfettered access to police reports and records that by law have always been available to the public,” Canty said, “Instead of pouring more public money into an appeal, the appeal should be dismissed and the City should pay for the OA’s legal expenses, as Texas public records law requires a party to do when that law is violated.”

This is not the first time the city and the OA have been embroiled in a lawsuit. In the OA’s 2017 open meetings lawsuit, the city was ordered to pay $12,500 of the OA’s legal expenses in 2018 and to keep audio recordings of all closed-door meetings instead of written summaries, making it easier for the public to hold the officials to account if future violations of the Texas Open Meetings Act seem apparent.

Representing the OA in the current lawsuit is John Bussian, a national authority on 1st Amendment law, Midland attorney Randall Rouse and Houston attorney Jeff Nobles.