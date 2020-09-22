Nurse of the Year loves caring for kids

After a decade of serving as a school nurse at Buddy West Elementary School, Joanna Muniz has been named Nurse of the Year for Ector County ISD.

“I was very humbled about it; very surprised,” said Muniz, who had been an obstetrics-gynecology nurse for almost three years before changing tracks. “I work with a great group of nurses that do just the same as me, if not more, so I was very honored to be selected but most of all, humbled ... just to be nominated ...”

Principal Gisela Davila has worked with Muniz for a little more than three years.

“During those three years, she has shown true leadership in our school. She is attentive to not only the physical needs of our students, but also the mental and psychological needs. She truly cares about our students and she gets involved in programs, after school events and participates in decision making situations. She takes the time to get to know our students. She has great communication with our teachers and parents. She is caring and compassionate. I know that she is also a leader to other nurses in the district. She is efficient and does not hesitate to help around the school when needed. She has been amazing during this pandemic time. She is very knowledgeable and has taken upon herself to do her own research to better help and serve our community. This award was way overdue!” Davila said in an email.

Muniz earned her registered nurse degree from Odessa College.

“Even when I was in nursing school I always wanted to do pediatrics, so that was always my passion. In the hospital setting, I always felt like they were scared of us because we were coming in to do treatments and poke them and things like that. ... When I came across this, I just had kids of my own. I was like, ‘This is a pediatric setting where I’m not poking and prodding and hopefully they won’t be as scared of me,’ so it brought me back to pediatrics,” Muniz said.

She added that being a school nurse is different than people might think.

“It’s so much more detailed and being involved with these kiddos and their families than you would expect,” Muniz said.

“You get to do more than nursing. Sometimes they just need a friend. Sometimes they just need a shoulder to lean on. Sometimes they just need a break from class and just need a few minutes to kind of recharge, so you get to more than just nursing ...,” she added.

What she enjoys most is seeing the students’ smiling faces and getting a hug or a high-five. It’s especially heartening when she’s having a bad day.

“Sometimes you walk into a classroom and their little faces just light up like, ‘Oh we know who she is.’ Like I said before, it just makes you feel loved; makes you feel needed and that’s a good thing,” Muniz said.

Muniz works full time at West Elementary and is starting her fourth year. She had worked at other schools previously.

The native Odessan said middle school is interesting because the students keep you on your toes.

“You never know what to expect, but in elementary I feel more like I’m needed, like I’m loved. Sometimes that’s all the kids want is to come by and say hi or to give me a hug or tell me how their day was, so I think it’s just a different atmosphere here,” Muniz said.

With the pandemic, there are fewer students coming to see her. The guidelines to send students home are a bit more stringent and when they can return is stricter as well. They have to have a doctor’s note and be completely clear of symptoms.

This year is very different with all the COVID-19 restrictions. Normally, she would see 40 to 50 students a day and 60 to 70 during flu season.

“As you can see, we’re having to wear face masks, and when there’s a kiddo in here, we have to wear the face shields. The teachers are calling me and letting me know there’s a kid coming, or I’ll go get them. They can’t just come to me on their own like they used to ... Now they’re having to be chaperoned,” Muniz said.

Other than that, things aren’t that different. She does have to disinfect her office and herself, though.

Parents call her to ask for guidance on where they should go or what they should do.

“I haven’t done virtual appointments, but we have little apps that we use kind of our school social media and they contact me through that also. ECISD in general has telepsychiatry where they can do psychiatric visits virtually and we’re about to start that. We have an awesome counselor on campus, so she deals more with that.”

Her goal is to continue to be a role model for the newer nurses coming on board.

“... I help mentor a lot of them just because I’ve been here for so long and I’ve been at so many campuses, but just to help them have the passion that I do. Is it a perfect job? Is it a perfect scenario right now? No, but I love what I do and I love coming to work every day and I just hope I can instill that in the new nurses ...,” Muniz said.

Together, Muniz and her husband, Ramon, have three children.